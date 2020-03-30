SWANTON – As the Meals on Wheels program’s need for volunteers is expected to rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the program seems to have found support in Swanton courtesy of the local police.
Last week, the Swanton Police Department (SPD) shared a photo of one of its officers delivering meals in the Swanton area, and SPD’s chief, Leonard “Joey” Stell, confirmed in an email to the Messenger Monday SPD officers are continuing to support meal deliveries in Swanton.
“During times like these we all need to look out for our neighbors and work together as a community to remain healthy and safe,” the department wrote when it shared a photo of one of its officers, Patrolman Dubois, delivering meals.
As of Monday, SPD’s photo had been shared more than 75 times over Facebook.
Meals on Wheels is a program for delivering free meals to people at home who might not be able to purchase or prepare their own meals.
Within Northwest Vermont, the program is run by Age Well, which recently told the Messenger use of Meals on Wheels and the need for volunteers were expected to increase as the COVID-19 outbreak shuts down other means for accessing food and leaves some volunteers self-isolating to protect their health.
To volunteer with Age Well’s Meals on Wheels program, contact Erica Marks at 802-662-5249 or email emarks@agewellvt.org