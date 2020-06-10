FRANKLIN COUNTY — Area high school graduates now can take a free course at Community College of Vermont (CCV) this fall thanks to a generous gift from the McClure Foundation.
“Congratulations, Vermont high school class of 2020—despite all the uncertainties these past months, you’ve completed senior year,” Barbara Benedict, president of the McClure Foundation, said. “Celebrate this moment. We want continuing your learning and exploring your interests to be as easy as possible. You deserve something you can count on.”
The foundation’s gift will cover tuition and fees associated with any course students choose to take, including courses that are part of shorter-term certificate programs that prepare students for skilled jobs.
CCV does not require application fees, essays, reference letters or standardized test scores. Students will be able to enroll until September 4 and can visit ccv.edu/2020gradgift to learn more about the opportunity.
“I want to thank the McClure Foundation for this generous gift to the class of 2020,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “The uncertainty caused by COVID-19 has undoubtedly made this pivotal time in their lives more challenging to navigate. But having an opportunity to take at least one course for free at the Community College of Vermont – and access CCV’s college and career resources – can help this class who has endured a lot in their senior year.”
Students who register for a course at CCV are assigned an academic advisor to help identify goals, choose classes, and connect to support resources.