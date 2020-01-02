As 2020 begins, it’s a good time to recognize the physical and psychological changes some people go through from less exposure to sunlight – known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) - in the winter months. According to Mayo Clinic, some signs and symptoms of SAD include feeling depressed every day, low energy, and trouble sleeping.
The good news is that there are proven methods to combat SAD without medication, and one of the most important methods is to make small dietary changes that will support healthy biological functioning.
One very popular recommendation for combatting SAD is to eat more chocolate – especially dark chocolate. That’s a change most of us can get behind. But why is dark chocolate a suggested food for improving mood? Aside from the pure joy of tasting good, research suggests that flavonoids in chocolate are responsible for the positive health effects. And flavonoids are found in higher concentration in dark chocolate than milk chocolate.
While the scientific community is still just beginning to understand how and why flavonoids work in our favor, the basics behind their benefits are founded in their abilities as antioxidants to reduce inflammation and boost the immune system. More specifically, research has shown that flavonoids improve poor cognitive functions associated with depression by improving blood flow in the brain.
In the deepest part of the dark winter months, Vermonters can turn to flavonoid-rich foods to help with SAD. One of those foods that is often overlooked is honey.
Fairfax-based Green Mountain Bee Farm makes a beautiful, golden honey that you can use in many ways to brighten up your diet and help improve mood if the lack of light is bothering you.
Here are five simple ways to build honey into your day:
1. Make honey butter and put it on a piece of toast.
Mix 1 stick of butter with 1/4 cup butter. Try adding orange zest to give the honey butter an extra kick.
2. Make herb infused honey and put it in a cup of tea. (See recipe for Herb-Infused Honey).
3. Make hot pepper honey and drizzle it on wings or roasted tofu. (See recipe for Hot Pepper Honey).
4. Roast parsnips and sweet potatoes with honey (See recipe for Honey Roasted Parsnips and Sweet Potatoes).
5. Roast shrimp marinated in honey, soy and ginger (See recipe for Honey Marinated, Roasted Shrimp).
Herb-Infused Honey
Ingredients
12 ounces local honey
1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs, such as sage, lavender, rosemary, thyme, hibiscus
Directions
Place the open jar of honey in a small sauce pan with 1-2 inches of water. Heat the water until the honey is warm and very runny.
Carefully remove the jar and place the herbs in the top.
Screw the lid on and shake. Place the jar in window and allow it to sit for 1-5 days.
Reheat the jar, so the honey is very watery, then strain out the herbs. Keep the infused honey in a cool, dark place. CC BY 3.0 altered.
Hot Pepper Honey
Ingredients
1 cup honey
1 tbsp red pepper flakes
Directions
Place honey and red pepper in a double boiler with water.
Bring water to a boil, and bring honey to 190 degrees for 10 minutes.
Remove from heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
Strain while still warm and store in a jar just as you would regular honey. CC BY 3.0 altered.
Honey Roasted Parsnips and Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients
5 or 6 large parsnips, peeled and cut into medium-sized chunks
2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into medium-sized chunks
3 sprigs of thyme – remove leaves and chop
1/4 cup of olive oil
3 tbsp honey
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
In a large bowl, mix parsnips, sweet potatoes and the thyme together. Add the olive oil, honey, salt and pepper. Roast in oven at 425 degrees for about 45 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. CC BY 3.0 altered.
Honey Marinated,
Roasted Shrimp
Ingredients
1/4 cup honey
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 garlic clove, minced
1-inch piece fresh ginger, outer skin removed, minced
1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
1/2 bunch fresh parsley, finely chopped
Salt
2 lb. bag (16-20 count) peeled and deveined tail on raw shrimp
Directions
Thaw shrimp, remove tails and set aside.
Add honey, soy sauce, garlic, parsley, ginger and red pepper flakes in a food processor and blend well.
Place shrimp in bowl, season lightly with salt to taste, and pour marinade over shrimp, mix well. Allow to marinate for about an hour, stirring once.
Place shrimp on wire baking rack with pan beneath to catch drippings.
Put rack of shrimp under broiler (high heat) for two-three minutes or until shrimp is no longer translucent. CC BY 3.0 altered.