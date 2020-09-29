MONTPELIER — The Vermont School Boards Association recently arranged for the delivery of masks to schools in Vermont for the start of the new school year.
Here’s a quick look at what happened:
40,000 face masks
Vermont School Boards Association helped set up the delivery of nearly 40,000 face masks to Vermont schools.
92 schools placed an order
Nearly one-third of Vermont’s schools took advantage of the opportunity to order free face masks through the Masks for Kids Program thanks to the efforts of the Vermont School Boards Association, which is a member of the National School Boards Association (NSBA).
4.25 million masks will be donated to schools nationwide
The Masks for Kids Program is a partnership between the NSBA, Serena Williams, and Bella + Canvas. The program will distribute millions of masks to schools this year.