ST. ALBANS — Bob Martin of St. Albans is part of the cast for the upcoming comedy The Sleepover — A Comedy of Marriage, coming to Burlington in November.
Playwright Carole Vasta Folley said that the inspiration for The Sleepover, which won the 2015 Vermont Playwrights Award, is “comedy — pure and simple.”
The comedy begins when a married psychotherapist and life coach hold their first overnight marriage retreat at a run-down ski lodge during the off-season. The two, arguing from the start, clumsily attempt to help five couples who are trapped there until the next day.
“The fodder of dysfunctional marriages in the midst of inescapable amateur couples-therapy provides the perfect elements for ridiculousness,” Vasta Folley said. “Besides, at one time or another, hasn’t everyone thought their relationship was hilarious?”
“Bob has an incredible way of being authentic on stage,” Vasta Folley said. “It might seem a simple thing to do, but it’s far from it. Especially in broad comedy, it’s easy to over-reach to try to land a laugh, but Bob? He has the best way possible of saying a line as if it just occurred to him and not one I labored over writing. That is a gift to any playwright.”
Martin’s role in The Sleepover is Wayne, a disgruntled husband who mistakenly thinks the retreat will be a relaxing time away from the kids.
“As one of the first to show off his softer side, Wayne gets to spend much of the show with his wife Cybill as the Statler and Waldorf on the couples retreat,” Martin said.
Produced by Girls Nite Out Productions (GNOP) Co-Founder Janet Stambolian and Board Member Andrea Wolga, the play runs Nov. 6- 16 at Main Street Landing’s Black Box Theater.