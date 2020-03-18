ST. ALBANS -- Starting Thursday, the Maple Run Unified School District will offer free meals to anyone age 18 and under at four locations in St. Albans City.
There will also be bus delivery in Maple Run's member towns of Fairfield, St. Albans City and St. Albans Town. Children do not to be Maple Run students to receive meals. However, for bus delivery, there will need to be someone present to accept the meal.
Children will receive two meals, lunch and breakfast for the next day.
Pickup sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. They are:
- St. Albans City School
- St. Albans Town Educational Center
- Bellows Free Academy
- Franklin-Grand Isle Community Action, 5 Lemnah Drive, St. Albans
Bus delivery will take place on existing bus routes Monday to Friday. In Fairfield and St. Albans City delivery will be from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. In St. Albans Town, delivery will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Anyone with questions should contact the following staff at their local school:
- FCS - Brenda Goodhue 827-6639 or bgoodhue@maplerun.org
- SACS - Jennifer Seymour 527-0565 or jseymour@maplerun.org
- SATEC -Tammy Deso 752-2700 or tdeso@maplerun.org
- BFA - Teri Brunelle 527-6404 or tbrunelle@maplerun.org