Scott at city school

Gov. Phil Scott visits St. Albans City school to learn about the school’s free lunch program in Aug. 8, 2018.

 MITCH CRAIB/St. Albans City School

ST. ALBANS -- Starting Thursday, the Maple Run Unified School District will offer free meals to anyone age 18 and under at four locations in St. Albans City.

There will also be bus delivery in Maple Run's member towns of Fairfield, St. Albans City and St. Albans Town. Children do not to be Maple Run students to receive meals. However, for bus delivery, there will need to be someone present to accept the meal.

Children will receive two meals, lunch and breakfast for the next day.

Pickup sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. They are:

  • St. Albans City School
  • St. Albans Town Educational Center
  • Bellows Free Academy
  • Franklin-Grand Isle Community Action, 5 Lemnah Drive, St. Albans

Bus delivery will take place on existing bus routes Monday to Friday. In Fairfield and St. Albans City delivery will be from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. In St. Albans Town, delivery will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions should contact the following staff at their local school:

Recommended for you