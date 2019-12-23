Eligible parents interested in manufacturing have an opportunity to earn a nationally recognized certificate in production through the Community College of Vermont absolutely free.
Grant funds from the Dept. of Labor and Vermont Technical College will pay for fees and supplies for qualified participants.
Funding is also available to assist with childcare and transportation.
The next round of classes begins in January.
To learn more, contact Gina Pandolfo at (802) 846-7245 x. 2561 or gpandolfo@vtadultlearning.org.