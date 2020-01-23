SWANTON: Vermont Precision Tools (VPT) is currently accepting applications for its CNC Machine Operator Program.
“In partnership with Vermont HITEC, VPT has successfully graduated dozens of apprentices and rapidly increased the capabilities and skills of the men and women working in our manufacturing environment,” said Monica Greene, President and CEO of VPT. “This high-quality training and apprenticeship program is designed to prepare anyone seeking an advanced manufacturing career with the tools to do so.”
The CNC Machine Operator Apprentice Program will be held at their manufacturing facility in Swanton at VPT’s newly established Advanced Manufacturing Training Center. Graduates of the four-week fundamentals program will go on to complete a four-week advanced program two months after employment begins. The pay scale for graduates of the CNC Machine Operator Apprenticeship Program will start at $15 per hour, with potential to earn $16 or more per hour after six months.
“Our immersive training program incorporating material from basic manufacturing skills to advanced CNC operation trains individuals at a rapid pace for skills that are in high demand,” Tyler Greene, AMTC Program Manager, said.
The program starts in March.
For more information, contact creed@vermontprecisiontools.com.