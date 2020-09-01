ST. ALBANS — As part of its ongoing #Hiring2DayVT virtual job fairs, the Vermont Department of Labor is offering two dates in September that will focus on jobs in St. Albans.
“We know the pandemic has had a great impact on the hiring process, as many Vermont employers and job seekers have sought to utilize what may have been previously unfamiliar methods of recruitment and career development,” Commissioner Michael Harrington said. “By leveraging virtual services, such as virtual job fairs, our Workforce Development team continues its work to connect job seekers with employers.”
The free virtual events allow job seekers and others to join an initial meeting to hear updates on resources and programs available from the department. Job seekers will then be provided access to regional meetings being held in the given week, hearing from local employers and Department staff about local career opportunities in the region. Employers hiring for statewide and remote openings will also be featured as opportunities are available.
Events focused on Northwest Vermont, including St. Albans and Burlington, are scheduled at 11 a.m. on September 10 and September 24.
More information is available https://Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs, or sign up for email updates at https://bit.ly/Join-Us-Virtual-Job-Fair.