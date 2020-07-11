LACONIA, N.H. — A pair of Franklin County car enthusiasts were part of one of the more unusual commencement ceremonies in the history of Lakes Region Community College (LRCC).
On June 27, James DeLacy and Jayson Lumbra received their diplomas along with virtual hugs and handshakes from President Larissa Baia and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Patrick Cate through their vehicles’ windows.
DeLacy, of St. Albans, graduated with his associate degree in automotive technology focused on Toyota while Lumbra, of Enosburg Falls, obtained his associate degree with honors in automotive technology focused on General Motors.
Despite the recent pandemic, the two practiced real-life application of their skills in the college’s state-of-the-art auto labs and onsite with sponsoring dealers.
“I have been proud of all graduating classes that have walked across the commencement stage in my time here at LRCC,” said Baia, “but if I could, I would add ‘graduating Magna Cum Grit’ to each one of these graduates’ diplomas.”
During the college’s 51st commencement ceremony, Baia added, “Class of 2020, we need your grit, your dedication, your passion to inspire us to build bridges, to heal division and push for changes that will improve our communities. This is your moment, Class of 2020. Go seize it!”