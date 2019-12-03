Our city at night, such a beautiful sight
With the brightly lit stores all aglow
The people out shopping with bags full of gifts
Greet their friends with a cheery “hello.”
The houses are decked with their lights red and green
On the lawns stand the trees proud and tall
All dressed up for Christmas with jewels so bright
To be seen and admired by all.
People so caring who give of their time
So children will not be in want
For people are kind, and it’s nice to be thinking
It’s Christmas in St. Albans, Vermont.
—Doris Newton (WW2 Vet), St. Albans