Our city at night, such a beautiful sight

With the brightly lit stores all aglow

The people out shopping with bags full of gifts

Greet their friends with a cheery “hello.”

The houses are decked with their lights red and green

On the lawns stand the trees proud and tall

All dressed up for Christmas with jewels so bright

To be seen and admired by all.

People so caring who give of their time

So children will not be in want

For people are kind, and it’s nice to be thinking

It’s Christmas in St. Albans, Vermont.

—Doris Newton (WW2 Vet), St. Albans