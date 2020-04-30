FRANKLIN COUNTY — In response to an application submitted by the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition (VAHC), area agencies supporting housing options for those in need will benefit from grants from the the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC). The homeless shelters, homeless service providers and community action agencies will each receive a $4,900 grant to help pay for the costs associated with their emergency COVID-19 response.
A total of $100,000 was slated for 20 organizations across Vermont.
The NLIHC grant was made possible by donations from two foundations, JPB and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. NLIHC intends the funds to be a bridge for shelters, housing providers, tribal housing organizations, and others that need immediate cash to keep doors open and continue serving clients safely, while they wait for the federal money from the CARES act.
In her announcement of the grants, Diane Yentel, President and CEO of the NLIHC, said, “It’s been heartening and tremendously impressive to see all the ways our partners and members are stepping into this challenging time with extraordinary determination, courage and resourcefulness.”
Local providers benefiting from the grants include:
- Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, serving Chittenden, Addison, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties
-Pathways Vermont, serving Chittenden, Addison, Franklin, Washington, Windham and Windsor Counties
- Samaritan House, St. Albans