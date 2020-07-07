I sometimes sit and think about
The first time that I flew
To say that I was terrified
Was definitely true!
This monster soared into the sky
I grabbed my neighbor’s hand
And said a silent prayer
And hoped that God would understand.
Good grief, what is it doing now?
It’s bumping with a sway
“It’s just a little turbulence,”
Someone is heard to say.
“They must be mad,” is what I think
It surely seems to me
That very shortly we would all
Be swimming in the sea.
If only they could build a bridge
Across the ocean wide
I’d hire a cab and sit right back
And just enjoy the ride!