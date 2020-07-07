Plane poem
METRO CREATIVE

I sometimes sit and think about

The first time that I flew

To say that I was terrified

Was definitely true!

This monster soared into the sky

I grabbed my neighbor’s hand

And said a silent prayer

And hoped that God would understand.

Good grief, what is it doing now?

It’s bumping with a sway

“It’s just a little turbulence,”

Someone is heard to say.

“They must be mad,” is what I think

It surely seems to me

That very shortly we would all

Be swimming in the sea.

If only they could build a bridge

Across the ocean wide

I’d hire a cab and sit right back

And just enjoy the ride!

