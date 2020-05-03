Cholesterol is high they say
With “sugar” borderline
My knees are stiff — my memory is gone
In fact I’m doing fine!
Chocolates are a crazy dream
(Could eat them by the pound)
And so they only thing to do
Is not have them around.
I do not smoke — don’t take a drink
So have no problem there
Although perhaps a drink might make
This easier to bear?
But I’ll leave well enough alone
And not go on a spree
I’ll simply pop the kettle on
And make a pot of tea.
I do put milk into my cup
That’s how I like my tea
For now I am no longer young
I’m living dangerously!