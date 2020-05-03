Tea pot

Oh! These golden years! A poem by Doris Newton

Cholesterol is high they say

With “sugar” borderline

My knees are stiff — my memory is gone

In fact I’m doing fine!

Chocolates are a crazy dream

(Could eat them by the pound)

And so they only thing to do

Is not have them around.

I do not smoke — don’t take a drink

So have no problem there

Although perhaps a drink might make

This easier to bear?

But I’ll leave well enough alone

And not go on a spree

I’ll simply pop the kettle on

And make a pot of tea.

I do put milk into my cup

That’s how I like my tea

For now I am no longer young

I’m living dangerously!

