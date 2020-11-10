local poetry, catalog
I ordered from a catalog

It was a big mistake

I waited for delivery

It certainly was late.

So finally when nothing came

I thought I’d make a call

It really was not simple

I had no luck at all.

I pressed the numbers I was told

It really made no sense

But since I am no longer young

I could be rather dense!

Oh! wouldn’t it be wonderful

To have a voice reply —

“Good morning, may I help you?

I certainly will try.”

