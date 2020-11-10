I ordered from a catalog
It was a big mistake
I waited for delivery
It certainly was late.
So finally when nothing came
I thought I’d make a call
It really was not simple
I had no luck at all.
I pressed the numbers I was told
It really made no sense
But since I am no longer young
I could be rather dense!
Oh! wouldn’t it be wonderful
To have a voice reply —
“Good morning, may I help you?
I certainly will try.”
