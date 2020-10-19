The holidays are coming up
This year has gone awry
Will remember 2020
With thoughts that makes us cry.
But being brave Vermonters
We’ll surely find a way
That children with their candy
Can still enjoy the day.
And then that very special day
We treasure every year
When we give thanks for blessings
And know that people care.
Then finally December
The Christmas month for sure
And we will do our very best
To cherish it once more.
