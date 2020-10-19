Local poem 2020
METRO CREATIVE

The holidays are coming up

This year has gone awry

Will remember 2020

With thoughts that makes us cry.

But being brave Vermonters

We’ll surely find a way

That children with their candy

Can still enjoy the day.

And then that very special day

We treasure every year

When we give thanks for blessings

And know that people care.

Then finally December

The Christmas month for sure

And we will do our very best

To cherish it once more.

