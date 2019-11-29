In honor of Giving Tuesday, the Messenger has compiled a list of some local organizations in need of assistance.
Martha's Community Kitchen is hoping to raise $1,000. Visit their Facebook page to contribute.
Voice Against Violence/Laurie's House is hoping to provide gifts for children living in the shelter and transitional housing for the holidays. To learn how you can help, contact Hannah at hhudson@cvoeo.org or call 524-6575.
Operation Happiness is collecting food, toys and winter coats around the community. Bring donations of toys and food to Running of the Bells this Thursday in Taylor Park starting at 5:30 p.m. Operation Happiness is also accepting cash donations which help fill gaps in the toy donations and provide a box of staple foods for local families in need. To make a cash donation, mail a check to Operation Happiness c/o United Way of Northwest Vermont, 412 Farrell St, Suite 200, South Burlington VT 05403. Please make checks payable to UW of NWVT and write “Operation Happiness” in the memo line of the check.
NorthWest Family Foods feeds hundreds of families in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Drop off food at their offices at 5 Lemnah Drive in St. Albans. Cash donations are used to make purchases from the Vermont Food Bank and other low cost sources.
Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows in St. Albans, can always use donations of pet food, clumping cat litter, cat toys, hand sanitizer and pads for dog crates.
Turning Point of Franklin County, a community center located on Lake Street in St. Albans for people in recovery from alcohol and substance abuse, provides a safe where people in recovery offer peer support at no cost. The center could use the following:
- Coffee ( Regular drip)
- Creamer ( powder, plain)
- Sugar
- Equal or Sugar substitute
- Cookies
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Towels
- Clorox Wipes