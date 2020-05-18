ST. ALBANS — On Friday, the St. Albans City Fire Department, St. Albans Town Fire Department, St. Albans Police Department, J&L Service Center and a few other local businesses held a birthday parade, and then drove through the Redstone Villa, Haven Health, Holiday House and the Franklin County Rehab Center parking lots. The St. Albans Police Department shared this photo of the parade on Facebook, saying that they hoped the parade brought a smile to residents and staff alike.
Local photo: Making time for smiles
- By COURTESY ST. ALBANS POLICE DEPT.
