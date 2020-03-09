How long have you worked at NMC?
Just over 2 years (started Sept 2017)
What is your favorite aspect of your job?
I really enjoy helping people understand their health better. When my patients leave a visit knowing better how to take care of themselves, and furthermore feel more motivated to do so, I feel like I’ve done my job well.
What was the last book you read?
I took a break from serious books to read another Christopher Moore book, “Fluke” — a fun read.
What do you do for fun?
I like getting outdoors however I can – running, skiing, cycling. We try to expose our young kids to outdoor fun whenever possible.
What was the last thing you ate?
Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, one my standards for sure.
Who was your favorite teacher, and why?
I still think of my elementary school art teacher a lot. She was great and motivated us all to live creatively.
Cake or pie?
A small piece of each please!