How long have you worked at NMC?
A year and a half.
How does your role at NMC contribute to exceptional care?
My role contributes to exceptional care by giving patients and visitors comfort, whether that be providing fresh linen for patients’ beds, or by greeting patients and visitors with a smile!
What do you do for fun/what are you passionate about?
For fun, I enjoy being outside in the summer, whether it be camping, taking pictures, or just spending quality time with family and friends. In the winter, I enjoy doing art projects, such as painting and renovating old dollhouses!
Talk about your favorite pet.
My favorite pet is my cat Rupert. He has quite the silly disposition and always greets me with a “meow” when I come home.
Cake or pie?
Definitely cake!