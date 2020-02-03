How long have you worked at NMC?
3.5 years
What is your favorite aspect of your job?
Every day is different! I love solving problems, interacting with patients and continually learning about the ever-changing world of Pharmacy. I work with great people, who are dedicated and passionate about the same mission, which makes coming to work enjoyable.
What do you do for fun?
Anything that’s active and gets me outside! I love kayaking, biking, hiking, hunting and even skiing (if it’s above zero!)
What would your perfect Saturday be like?
Going out to breakfast or brunch, shopping at the farmer’s market, maybe an afternoon hike and then ending the night watching a movie at home.
Cake or pie?
Definitely cake – chocolate with vanilla frosting and carrot cake are my favorites!