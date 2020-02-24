How long have you worked at NMC?
I have worked at NMC for almost three years.
What is your favorite aspect of your job?
My favorite aspect of my job as a nurse is the unique position that I am in when caring for patients. Nurses are compassionate and empathetic, we are critical thinkers, educators, advocates, and collaborators, and the list goes on. The role of the nurse is ever-changing as health care advances and the learning opportunities are endless; it’s a great profession!
What was the last book you read?
The last book I read was When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi.
What do you do for fun?
For fun I enjoy running, hiking, and being with my family/friends.
Cake or Pie?
...Can I have both? :)