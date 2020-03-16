How long have you worked at NMC?
Part time 2006-2007, full time since 2008.
What is your favorite aspect of your job?
Caring for our community and the appreciation the patients show us in return.
What do you do for fun?
Walks in the woods with my wife and kids. Working on old cars with my sons.
You’re stranded on a desert island and can bring three things with you – what are they?
Duct tape, knife, lighter.
Talk about your favorite pet.
My Siberian husky Maya was the best and worst dog! She was super affectionate and a great companion. She also liked to chew on furniture and would run away any chance she would get, but she always came back, eventually.
Is there a cause or organization that you are passionate about and would like to shout out?
Special Olympics and St. Jude’s, equally.