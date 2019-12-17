How long have you worked at NMC?
Just over three years.
What is your favorite aspect of your job?
I have a lot of favorites! The team on PCU-the nurses and providers-we are like a family out there. The work can be difficult and rewarding, and no one can quite get it like our colleagues on the floor. I love working in my community with and for my neighbors, friends and family.
What was the last book you read?
She’s Not There, by Jenny Boylan, accounting her life as a transgendered person. It was amazing!
What do you do for fun?
I’m kinda obsessed with the CrossFit community and really enjoy physical activity, be it running, golf or lifting.
You’re stranded on a desert island and can bring three things with you – what are they?
My daughter, 100% — she’s my bestie. My sister-in-law because we vacation well together, and she’s super smart and could get us off the island, and my phone to stay connected with everyone else.
Is there a cause or organization that you are passionate about and would like to shout out?
JDRF -the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.