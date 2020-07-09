FAIRFAX – A hunter herself, Girl Scout Cadette Ella Stafford knew first-hand what a problem ticks can be for hunters in the woods. She joined with troopmates Lily Baumeister, Elise Towle, and Colleen Clark to educate their community and make their community safer. They have been recognized as Silver Award Girl Scouts for their effort to improve their community.
They were:
- Ella Stafford, 13, of Fairfax – Tick Prevention and Awareness for Hunters
- Lily Baumeister, 15, of Fletcher – Tick Bites and the Threats to Pose to Pets and Humans
- Colleen Clark, 14, of Fairfax – Tick Information and Prevention
- Elise Towle, 15, of Fairfax — Tick Bites and the Threats to Pose to Pets and Humans
The girls made presentations at the Fairfax town offices and library, created signs to warn of dangers, and created a website to inform their community. All four are now actively working toward their Gold Awards.
For the Silver Award, Cadettes (girls in grades 6-8) flex their leadership muscles by doing research and taking action on issues of their choice. Through their commitment to their communities, girls gain confidence and skills that will catapult them to Gold Award success—all while creating positive change. The Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette may earn.