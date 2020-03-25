ST. ALBANS – Ceramics manufacturer Superior Technical Ceramics (STC), of St. Albans, was recently recognized by Raytheon with an EPIC Supplier Excellence Award for outstanding performance.
“We’re proud to be receiving this award, and to be recognized as a key contributor to Raytheon’s ongoing success,” STC CEO Peter Morten said in a statement. “This serves to further our continued commitment to Raytheon, and, more broadly, to providing best-in-class ceramics materials innovation to all of our clients.”
EPIC Awards recognize a supplier’s excellence in performance, innovation and collaboration for one or more Raytheon businesses. Earlier this year, STC received the Three-Star Supplier Award for outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements from Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business.
A representative from Vermont’s Congressional Delegation, Erica Campbell, and John Tracy from Senator Patrick Leahy’s office, joined Morten at the award ceremony.