Many years ago, Dr. Swizler donated a collection of photographs from a regional baseball league—the “Northern League”—and our hometown team—the St. Albans Giants.
These photos ranged from 1939-1952. Unfortunately we only know the identity of two players:
Mr. Sobezak is pictured swinging a bat. He was known as the “Babe Ruth of the Northern League” because he held the single-season home run record. He was also a star football player for Michigan State (known for his famous game-saving touchdown against rival Penn State).
The player facing the camera, glove in hand, is local resident Paul Guertin.
One of the Saint Albans Museum’s ongoing projects is a local sports exhibition. If you have any information about the St. Albans Giants, or any community sports history, please contact the museum at (802) 527-7933 or via www.stamuseum.org.