ST. ALBANS — A local Allstate agent has joined a group of agents from Vermont to support a virtual food drive to benefit the Vermont Foodbank.
In addition to working to get the word out for the virtual food drive, St. Albans Allstate agency owner David Raleigh said the agents’ efforts will culminate in a $10,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant for the Vermont Foodbank. The grant will be in addition to funds raised during the virtual food drive, which is running through May 22. The food drive can be accessed online at https://fundraise.vtfoodbank.org/fundraiser/2747011. Every $30 donated will help provide 50 meals to community members.
“This pandemic has caused a crisis of the charitable food system that is unlike anything we’ve seen in the 40-year history of food banking,” , Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles said. “In order to provide the quantities of food needed to support people facing hunger during this time, we must work together creatively and collaborate in new ways. We’re so grateful to The Allstate Foundation and Allstate agency owners for stepping up and doing just that.”