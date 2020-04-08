FRANKLIN COUNTY—4-H’ers from Franklin County recently participated in a virtual Invitational Horse Hippology Contest, with students from Highgate, Swanton and Georgia earning ribbons.
The contest, sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H and Chittenden County 4-H, took place over a one-week period from March 27 to April 3.
The virtual contest included a written general knowledge test with age-appropriate questions and horse judging, slides and identification stations using photos and illustrations. Topics for slides and stations included colors, markings, clipping styles, types of barns, breeds, types of bits, the digestive system, tack and feed, among other topics.
Instead of placements by age group, the 4-Hers were awarded ribbons based on their number of correct answers in all four phases of the contest.
Earning red ribbons from Franklin County for “very good” work were Jenna Bennett from Highgate; Kelsey and Paityn Paradee from Swanton; and Emma Sibley and Allison Tourville from Georgia.