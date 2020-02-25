BURLINGTON — Twenty-four 4-Hers from Chittenden and Franklin Counties competed in the annual Chittenden County 4-H Invitational Horse Quiz Bowl, Feb. 20.
The event, designed to test the 4-H’ers on their knowledge of horse breeds, anatomy, nutrition and feeds and related topics, was held on the University of Vermont (UVM) campus in Burlington. It was hosted by UVM Extension 4-H and Chittenden County 4-H.
Placements were as follows:
SENIOR DIVISION (14-18): Anna-Lise Cooledge, Westford (first); Allison Tourville, Georgia (second); Tucker Murdough, Essex Junction (third); Victoria Blaney, Richford (fourth)
JUNIOR DIVISION (12-13): Haileigh Demers, Milton (first); Summer Le, Colchester (second); Allie Hoffman, Milton (third); Jillian Murdough (fourth) and Madeline Tylenda (fifth), both from Essex Junction; Jenna Bennett, Swanton (sixth); Chloe Irish, Westford (seventh); Kiera Newton, Milton (eighth)
JUNIOR DIVISION (10-11): Adaline Ploof, Westford (first); Kelsey Paradee, Swanton (second); Patrick Jordan, Essex Junction (third); Madeline Langlois, Westford (fourth); Emma Sibley, Milton (fifth); Kate LaMantia, Richmond (sixth); Jakob Marinoff, Swanton (seventh); Maya Lewis, Williston (eighth)
JUNIOR DIVISION (8-9): Chloe Lamarche, Starksboro (first); Paityn Paradee (second), Natalie Chevalier (third) and Kayden Marinoff (fourth), all from Swanton
4-H alumni who previously represented Vermont at national horse quiz bowl competitions served as moderators for the event. They were Emma Cushman, Barre; Kaelyn Jenny, Essex Junction; Hannah Lang and Grace Parks, both from Essex; and Dyani Jones, Jericho.
To learn more about the 4-H horse program in Vermont, contact Wendy Sorrell, UVM 4-H livestock educator, at (802) 651-8343, ext. 513, or wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.