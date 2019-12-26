FRANKLIN COUNTY – The 2019 Little Holiday Project (formally known as The Holiday Project) provided gifts to over 140 children in Franklin and Grand Isle counties this year.
The Little Holiday Project was established over 30 years ago as a way to help children in families in need.
Donations were provided to children who are served by the Department for Children and Families and to families who are in need of a little extra support. Some of these families also received holiday meals, coats, hats and mittens/gloves.
“Through the years, this community’s generosity and commitment to the program has remained unchanged, sending the message that those in need are valued and cared about by this community,” stated program coordinator, Kathy Francis.
Sponsors this year included the Highgate Library, St. John’s Baptist Church of Enosburgh, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of St. Albans, Amanda Gifford, the Avalon Equestrian Centre and High Hopes 4-H Club, Peebles store, Main Street Sports Cards Vt. and several individual donations in the Franklin and Grand Isle communities. The Little Holiday Project would like to thank these sponsors for their generosity that made this year another success.