FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Listen Up Project is seeking youth actors, singers and dancers for its original musical theater production. Listen Up is a multi-year community outreach project that will culminate in an original musical inspired, written, and performed by Vermont teenagers.
“I can’t wait to meet the cast of our musical,” Directing Producer Bess O’Brien said. “These kids are going to get a chance to speak for kids like them, and in some cases, not so much like them, across the state.”
The final production will tour the state of Vermont in the fall of 2020. Auditions are scheduled for March 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 throughout Vermont, with callbacks on May 3.
“Every facet of my life has been changed by my experience working with The Voices Project,” Annalise Shelmandine said. “I’m excited for a new generation of teens to get that same chance.”
Shelmandine played and inspired the character of “Vita” in O’Brien’s teen-penned 2004 musical.
“We want to cast a net wide,” Director Isaac Eddy said. “We want young people from every corner of the state and from all walks of life. Even if you don’t think of yourself as a ‘theater’ kid, I would really encourage you to come audition for this show.”
Sign up to audition at listenupvt.org/auditions