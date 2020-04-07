The St. Albans Free Library as put together a weekly challenge for all ages, centered around the three Rs -- Reading, wRiting and aRithmetic.
Complete the challenge each week to be entered into a drawing to win the prize for your age group. For kids and teens, the prize is a scooter. For adults, prizes will be gift certificates to local businesses.
The contest ends on May 31 and the winners will be drawn randomly from among the entrants on June 5.
There are three challenges per age group weekly. Complete all three challenges for three entries.
Challenge responses can be submitted via the library's Facebook page, by emailing stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com, or by placing a written response in the library's dropbox. Be sure to include your name, phone number and which challenge you're answering.
Answers are due on Sunday evenings.
RRR CHALLENGE WEEK 1! (due Sunday 4/11!)
AGES 4-7
Reading:
Read your three favorite books then choose your favorite character or scene from one of them to draw a picture of.
wRiting:
Ask the 3Ws (who, what, where) with one of the three books you read! You can have a grown-up help you write down the answers. Write your name on the sheet in your favorite color!
Who is the main character?
What was one thing that happened in the book?
Where did the story take place?
aRithmetic
Count all the blue things you can see in the third book you chose! How many little blue things were there? How many big ones?
AGES 8-11
Reading!
Read a chapter of a book without pictures. Create pictures to go along with the story.
wRiting:
Open a book to a random page. Read only one sentence. Create a new story that includes this sentence.
aRithmetic:
If you flip a coin 10 times, how many heads do you get? How many tails? What if you flip it 20 times? Now try 30 times? In total, which do you get more often, heads or tails? Or was it even?
AGES 12-17
Reading:
Read the first 100 pages of a book that you have at your house. Finish ONE of these sentences:
I plan to finish this book because...
I don't plan to finish this book because...
wRiting
Write a spring haiku poem. (17 syllable poem written in 5/7/5) Be creative!
aRithmetic:
With the exception of DVDs, the St. Albans Free library has 30, 245 books, 1121 audio books, 559 magazines, 62 non-traditional items, and 18 museum passes. How many DVDs do we have if our total collection is 34,515?
ADULTS 18 and up
Reading:
Read a poem that makes you smile and submit author and title.
wRiting:
Write a brief description of what coping tool is helping you the most during these time of stay in place.
aRithmetic:
Count the number of times you need to ask someone what day of the week it is.