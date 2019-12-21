Ashley Cleare, owner of Rail City Market in St. Albans, has brought a treat to the store’s shelves for the holiday. It’s pancake mix from April’s Maple of Canaan, Vt.
This pancake mix is no ordinary quick bread. It has a taste-full surprise inside – maple crunch.
If you try it, you might find inspiration to make your own varieties of little texture and flavor bombs for your baked goods.
Here’s an approach for making maple-cinnamon crisp that works well in muffins.
Maple Cinnamon Crisp
Ingredients
1/3 cup white sugar
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tbsp coconut oil
1 tbsp dark maple syrup
Directions
Preheat oven to 225
Combine sugar, cinnamon, coconut oil and maple syrup to form a ball.
Place ball on sheet of parchment paper.
Place another sheet of parchment paper on top of the ball.
With rolling pin, roll the ball flat until it is no more than 1/4 inch thick.
Remove top sheet.
Bake for 30 minutes.
Remove from oven.
Using the tips of a fork, gently break pieces – about the size of a dime.
Set aside.
Muffins
Ingredients
2 cups flour
1 tbsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
2/3 cup sugar
1 egg
1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted
1/2 cup 2% milk
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 400
Combine flour, baking powder, salt, sugar in a bowl.
Set aside.
Using a handheld or stand mixer, beat egg.
Add butter, yogurt, milk, vanilla, in that order, blending about 10 seconds after adding each ingredient.
Slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix until just blended.
Fold in all the maple cinnacrunch.
Fill 12 paper muffin cups with batter.
Bake 20 minutes.