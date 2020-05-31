MONTPELIER — Calls from parents seeking help before they lose control with their children have doubled in the past two months, according to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. Referrals to the Dept of Children and Families are also up.
At the same time, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, which seeks to prevent child abuse by working with parents, caregivers, educators and others, is unable to do any fundraising.
The John LeClair Foundation has stepped in to help, offering to matching donations up to $5,000.
To make a donation, visit www.pcavt.org and look for the donate button on the top right of the page, or send a gift to: PCAVT, Box 829, Montpelier, VT, 05601. For more information, email: pcavt@pcavt.org or call 802-229-5724.