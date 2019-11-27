FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Lake Champlain Basin Program is seeking an artist to design a boat sail which will be incorporated into the fleet at the Community Sailing Center on the Burlington waterfront in 2020. Artwork will be related to aquatic invasive species to help draw the public’s attention to preventing their spread.
The Lake Champlain Basin Program is a member of the National Aquatic Nuisance Species Task Force and supports technical and community projects to address aquatic invasive species issues across the Lake Champlain watershed.
The request for proposals can be found at www.lcbp.org/grants. Proposals must be received at the Lake Champlain Basin Program office on or before January 7, 2020. Up to $2,500 is available to design the artistic sail.
For further information about the project, contact Elizabeth Lee, Communications and Publications Associate, at (802) 372-3213 or elee@lcbp.org.