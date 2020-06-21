MONTPELIER – Calvin Smith of Montgomery and Anna Doane of Bakersfield have each received the Land Stewards Award from the Vermont Land Trust, along with a check for $250.
The land trust has been recognizing outstanding high school juniors and seniors dedicated to agriculture and forestry since 2005. Seven other students across the state also received awards.
“The importance of our rural economy and local food is clearer than ever,” Nick Richardson, president and CEO of the Vermont Land Trust, said. “The students who received this award are our future farmers, sugarmakers, and forestry professionals. Vermont’s working lands and rural communities need innovative young entrepreneurs like these, and we are thrilled to honor them.”
Doane was nominated for the award by Sarah Downes, her instructor at Cold Hollow Career Center in Enosburg.
Doane lives on a small dairy farm in Bakersfield.
“She has worked on the farm her whole life,” Downes said. “She milks morning and night when there is no school and after school every day; she helps with cropping as well. She’s hardworking, dedicated, and passionate about agriculture.”
Generations of her father’s side worked the family’s land for two centuries. Ancestors on her mom’s side grew up working other land in Bakersfield.
“I enjoy working on the land here in Vermont because I grew up on it,” Doane said. “It has provided for our cows and our own little maple sugaring hobby. The land on which I have grown up has been part of the family for several generations.”
Doane is the vice president of her Future Farmers of America chapter and is in the honor society for Career and Technical Education. She is planning on continuing her studies in agriculture after graduation.
Smith was nominated for the award by Sam Rowley, his sustainable agriculture and food systems instructor at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park.
Rowley said he was impressed with Calvin’s hard work and motivation.
“During the time I have known him, he has successfully juggled three jobs at once and still kept up with his school work,” Rowley said. “After learning about silvopasture methods at school, he raised pigs and used them to turn a piece of his home’s marginal land into productive terrain. He successfully raised the pigs for home consumption and sold the meat to neighbors and a local restaurant.”
Smith also has a steady egg clientele.
“I’ve lived on the same plot of land and in the same house since I was born,” Calvin said. “I was super fortunate to come from two people who never underestimated how important it is to be able to get what you need from the land without destroying it, because without all the earth had to offer us there would be nothing.”
This past year, Smith worked at the West Farm in Cambridge as part of a co-op program at his school. The West Farm operates on the Brewster Uplands property owned by the Vermont Land Trust. The career center also operates a farm on the land. While working at the West Farm, Calvin grew organic vegetables for Deep Root Cooperative.
“One thing that I have observed from the time I’ve had on my land is how our actions affect the future of the nature that surrounds us,” Smith said. “Being able to influence the land the way we do as humans makes me feel obligated to take care of and maintain a healthy biology on any part of the earth that I am given permission to influence.”
Calvin plans to continue farming after graduation.