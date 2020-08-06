ALBURGH — Area residents in Alburgh this summer can snap a pic of their safe activities and enter the Lake Champlain Islands photo contest co-sponsored by the University of Vermont Extension Lake Champlain Sea Grant Program and the Lake Champlain Islands Economic Development Corporation (LCIEDC).
The contest is promoting safety and tourism in the Lake Champlain Islands during the COVID-19 pandemic. Entries must show COVID-smart activities at businesses and attractions, such as wearing a mask at a favorite island market or social distancing with friends while enjoying a sunset or recreational activity. Photo submissions also must be taken in one of the five island communities—Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle la Motte, North Hero or South Hero.
Three winners will be chosen on both Aug. 31 and Sept. 30. Entries will be accepted until the day prior for each contest. Prizes will be gift certificates from local businesses, including Blue Paddle Bistro, Emmons Supermarket, Keeler’s Bay Variety Store, Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant, Snow Farm Vineyard and The North Hero House.
Entries should be emailed to info@champlainislands.com. There is no fee to enter or limit to the number of entries per person. Winning photos will be posted on LCIEDC’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LCIEDC/).
“Sustaining the coastal tourism industry during this pandemic is a tall order,” Sherri Potvin, LCIEDC executive director, said. “Businesses have new operating procedures to protect both people and the coastal resources on which they depend. The photo contest will help document people’s COVID-smart behaviors and increase confidence that vacationing in the Lake Champlain Islands is safe.”