Timothy and Nancy Waite of West Pawlet, VT, announce the engagement of their daughter Kristi Nicole to Marc Thomas Johnson of St. Albans, VT, son of John and Paula Johnson also of St. Albans.
Ms Waite is a 2008 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Harding University in Searcy, AR, with a major in French and a minor in English. Ms Waite is a French teacher at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and is currently pursuing a Masters of Arts in Foreign Language Teaching through Michigan State University.
Mr Johnson is a 2010 graduate of Franklin Pierce University, Ridge, NH, with a major in math and a minor in computer science and is employed at Barry Callebaut in St. Albans.
