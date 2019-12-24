BURLINGTON – Hall Communications WKOL-FM (KOOL 105 Burlington/Plattsburgh) announces that 2019’s fundraising drive for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta set a new record. The 5-day radio-thon raised $203,881.65 to send kids in Vermont and New York to summer camp.
The 21st annual, Its KOOL to send a kid to Camp Takumta radio-thon was held December 9-13, five hours a day, at the WKOL studios of Hall Communications. Dozens of volunteers from the Camp Takumta family volunteered by answering phone pledges and spreading the word about the camp which operates in South Hero to benefit kids from New York and Vermont that have cancer or have had cancer.
“KOOL 105 listeners have adopted Camp Ta-Kum-Ta as their own,” said Dan Dubonnet, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Hall Communications in Burlington/Plattsburgh. For 21 years, our December motto has been It’s Kool To Send A Kid To Camp and our listeners have responded. This year, they set a new record.”
KOOL105 personalities Jon Brooks and Mark Knight anchored the five day event which also included a kick off plunge event in Malletts Bay. The total money raised ensures that 75 children will attend camp in 2020 at no cost to their families.