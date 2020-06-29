WEST HAVEN — In front of the first grandstand crowd of the season at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Craig Kirby took third place in the 15-lap mini stock car race June 28.
Shawn Moquin of Milton won the race in a photo finish, coming from behind on the final lap to beat second-place winner Chris Conroy of Newport, N.H. by eight inches, according to a press release.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway will host its annual Independence Day “Firecracker” special at 7 p.m. July 2 with limited grandstand seating and drive-in spectator parking. More information about the event, including ticket purchasing options, will be announced soon.