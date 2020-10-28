BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H is sponsoring the 4-H Speak Up video contest to encourage young people to use their voices to drive change in their communities.
Area students in grades 3 to 12 are welcome to create and upload a video using Flipgrid to share their thoughts on an issue of importance to them. Entries should address the question “What is one thing you would do to improve your community and why?”
All videos must be two minutes or less in length with only one entry per person allowed. Enrollment in 4-H is not required to enter.
Students should register at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements to receive a Flipgrid access code to record and upload their video. The website also has links to helpful resources, including tips and tricks for making a winning video and how to use Flipgrid to create or upload a video.
Entries can be viewed by the public from Dec. 1-6, and details on where to view the entries will be posted on the Vermont 4-H Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Vermont4H) on Dec. 1. Winners will be decided both by the number of “likes” and the contest judges.
One winner will be chosen in each age group (Grade 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12). Winners will receive a $50 gift certificate to support a business in their community.
To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Lauren Traister, UVM 4-H Teen and Leadership Program coordinator, at (866) 260-5603, ext. 402.
