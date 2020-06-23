ST. ALBANS – The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition and partners invite you to join them for a Downtown St. Albans Butt Litter Cleanup on July 2.
Downtown Board member Valdemar Garibay will lead the event, which will start at 9 a.m. in front of St. Albans City Hall on Main Street.
Volunteers will work together to remove cigarette butts from the downtown St. Albans area and Taylor Park, focusing on spaces where children play and community members gather.
Cigarettes are the most littered item worldwide, and because the filters are made of a plastic material, not cotton and paper, they can exist in the environment for decades. During that time, they are at risk for being washed into rivers, streams, and eventually into lakes, where they can release toxins into the environment or be eaten by aquatic wildlife. More importantly, when they are discarded in spaces where children play or the community gathers, there is a greater chance that toddlers and pets will put them into their mouths.
The coalition will supply bags and gloves, and volunteers are encouraged to bring a cloth mask for times when a safe, six-foot barrier cannot be maintained. A small supply of masks also has been donated by the St. Albans Face Mask Group for this event. All butts will be collected, counted, and recycled in collaboration with the Northwest VT Solid Waste Management District and t-shirts will be given to participating volunteers.
Additional details can be found at the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition’s Facebook page.