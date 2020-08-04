With Tropical Storm Isaias threatening Vermont, it’s a good time to consider how community members can help one another when disasters strike the state.
The American Red Cross is offering virtual information sessions for people interested in learning about joining a disaster shelter team.
The Red Cross says it needs volunteers to help support emergency shelters by staffing different areas including reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.
Information sessions will be held on Monday, August 10 from 5-6:00 p.m and Wednesday, August 12 from 12-1:00 p.m. Register for one of the sessions by emailing Erica at Erica.Fuller4@redcross.org.