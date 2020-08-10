FRANKLIN COUNTY — Area residents can participate in the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) Virtual 5K to support the National Guard Education Foundation (NGEF).
Registered participants will set their own 3.1-mile course and run or walk it between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30. Each participant will receive a commemorative medal in the mail.
The NGEF helps tell the 384 years of the Guard history and is responsible for the National Guard Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
“Our annual fun run is normally an event at our conference,” said retired Brig. Gen. J. Roy Robinson, the NGAUS and NGEF president. “We’re going virtual this year, so we opened the run to anyone who would like to support our efforts to tell the Guard story.”
NGAUS is conducting the virtual 5K in conjunction with its annual conference, which will be livestreamed from Washington, D.C., Aug. 28-29.
Registration for the 5K closes Aug. 16. More information is available at: https://runsignup.com/NGAUSvirtual5k.