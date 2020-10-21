ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Recreation Department is inviting area disc golf players to join the inaugural event of the Hard’Ack Disc Golf Course with a Fun Doubles Tournament on the new nine-basket course.
Registration is for two spooky levels of play: Ghouls (Advanced Play) and Goblins (Recreational Play).
Two teams will be on each score card, and families and friends who want to play together can register to be all on the same score card, even if one team is advanced and the other is recreational.
Players are encouraged to dress for Halloween and the team with the best Halloween flair will receive a prize. Prizes also will be given out in each level for teams coming in first, second and third.
The course is one mile long and has an elevation gain.
Register at https://stalbansvt.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx.
COVID precautions
All participants must be pre-registered. All participants must wear mask at sign in on tournament day and may remove their mask during the tournament if they are playing with family members AND can maintain at least a six-foot physical distance during play.
