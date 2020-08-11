FRANKLIN COUNTY - Area residents are invited to join Crayon Collection, a nonprofit that donates gently-used crayons to teachers, for a virtual worldwide kindness event this weekend that will include an attempt to obtain a Guinness World Record title with participants.
Everyone who joins the livestream event on the Crayon Collection YouTube channel will draw or write a note of kindness to frontline workers to the pandemic. Those notes will be uploaded by user to Instagram tagged #CrayonCollection. An adjudicator from Guinness World Records will be present to count the uploaded images.
The notes will be sent to hospitals so that doctors and nurses can decorate their wards with the uplifting messages.
The free event will start at 11 a.m. PST on Aug. 15. Register at: https://www.givsum.com/opportunities/crayon-collection-presents-the-world-s-largest-kindness-event-cb2c28d10