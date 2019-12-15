ST. ALBANS – Local author, poet and photographer Jon Meyer will be reading his poetry, accompanied by his beautiful photography, at The Eloquent Page later this week.
Meyer, a graduate of the University of Vermont, studied poetry with Ghita Pickoff Orth, art with Ed Owre, and learned of Avataric advents. His love for Vermont’s mountain peaks and seasons has inspired him since he was a boy, and helped him discover the inner reaches of this state and beyond. The thunderous silence of Vermont woods in winter is especially uplifting.
Meyer has been writing poetry for over 40 years, and lives in Vermont with his wife Deborah. He approaches his work by writing the poems first, then searching for a Vermont scene appropriate to merge the photo image with the poem. Meyer is currently writing and producing a new series of poetry books, the first of which is Love Poems From Vermont: Reflections On An Inner And Outer State. His love of nature and Vermont travel has paired new poems with inspired images taken in the Green Mountain State.
This book serves as a treasure map to find the visual and poetic delights that give Vermont its reputation as a haven for the soul and contains 66 poignant poems, each imbedded in a photo image of a beautiful place within the state.
“Thousands of photos were taken over 15 years in search of matching the written poems,” said Meyer, “The major regions of Vermont were covered, as well as all seasons. Some of the places visited were well known to me and others were new discoveries.”
Meyers went on to reflect on how the journey has also changed his point of view, “This poetry adventure has deepened my love for Vermont and its ability to make one marvel externally while reflecting inwardly. The goal of Love Poems from Vermont can be summarized by a quote attributed to St. Francis of Assisi, ‘A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows.’”
Meyer will be reading his poetry at The Eloquent Page on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. For more information visit www.jonmeyerpoetry.com/about