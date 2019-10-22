ST. ALBANS – Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is pleased to announce his fifth biennial Transparency Tour. Throughout late October and November Secretary Condos will travel to several locations across Vermont to provide training and facilitate discussion on Vermont’s transparency laws; Vermont’s Public Records Act, and Open Meeting Law.
“The public’s right to know is enshrined in our Vermont Constitution,” said Secretary Condos. “Vermonters deserve openness and transparency in government. By educating municipal and state employees, elected officials, and engaged residents on the requirements of government under Vermont’s Open Meeting Laws and the Public Records Act, I hope to help government officials of all stripes better serve Vermonters.”
Government officials at all levels, from local volunteer board and commission members, to elected officials and state employees, and interested members of the public, are invited and encouraged to attend.
For the first time, this year’s Transparency Tour will include an overview of Vermont’s election procedures, and the steps the Secretary of State’s office is taking to ensure the integrity and security of our elections, titled “Defending Our Democracy.” With the 2020 elections just around the corner, Vermonters increasingly want to know that their votes are safe, secure and will count on Election Day.
“With trust in government at an all-time low, I believe that sunshine is the best disinfectant,” said Secretary Condos. “Let the sun shine in!”
The event will be held on Thursday, November 21 from 6 — 8 p.m. at the St. Albans Town Hall.