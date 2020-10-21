Mr. Chad Goodman and Mrs. Michelle Goodman, of Northfield, Vt., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Jacqueline Rose Bora, to Mr. Kyler Scott Davis, son of Ms. Dana Levesque Davis of Barre, Vt., and Mr. Christopher Davis of Berlin, Vt.
The Bride graduated from UVM with a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Special Education and is employed at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School. The Groom graduated from U32 High School and is employed in the Parts Department at Twin City Subaru. A September 25, 2021, wedding is planned.
